Sarah Taylor appointed assistant coach of Team Abu Dhabi

Former England wicket-keeper batter Sarah Taylor has become the first woman coach in men's professional franchise cricket after she was named assistant coach of Team Abu Dhabi for the Abu Dhabi T10 league beginning November 19.Earlier this year, Taylor was named a part of the coaching staff at Sussex for the English domestic season. At Abu Dhabi, she will join head coach Paul Farbrace alongside South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener."Coming into this franchise world, you get players and coaches coming in from all around the world where it may not necessarily be the norm but I'd love to think that some young girl or some woman watching can see me in the coaching team and realise that's an opportunity and they can push for it, saying 'If she can do it, why can't I?'," said Taylor.

"I do hope that it becomes a little more normal and I may be the first but I won't be the last. Coaching is my passion and it's kind of going down the men's route, which is really exciting. "I've never had issues in male environments and I enjoy the challenge. You always want to prove that you're good enough, but that's the same for any coach going into a new environment. "Team Abu Dhabi general manager Shane Anderson added: "Sarah brings a wealth of international experience and knowledge to the group and her appointment supports our desire to create a team culture of growth and inclusion, which ultimately sets a strong platform for success." After making her debut in 2006, the 32-year-old Taylor played in 10 Tests, 126 ODIs and 90 T20Is before announcing her international retirement in 2019. She returned to professional cricket this summer to feature in The Hundred and the 2021 Women's Twenty20 Cup in the U.K. Taylor, who won two ICC Women’s World Cups, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and represented England 226 times. Team Abu Dhabi also announced the signing of England international Liam Lawrence as their Icon Player, while West Indies legend Chris Gayle was retained.

