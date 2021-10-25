Scratchy win… so what? Australia have two points and that's what matters: Brett Lee

Dubai, Oct 25 Former Australian pace bowler Brett Lee has said that though the Aaron Finch-led side had a "scratchy win" in their opening ICC T20 World Cup 'Super 12' game against South Africa, what mattered was that they had two points in the pocket and the confidence to go into the upcoming matches with a positive frame of mind.

Marcus Stoinis underlined his 'finisher' credentials in the tense five-wicket win against South Africa in the final over on October 23, scoring 24 not out and putting together an unbeaten 40-run partnership with Matthew Wade (15 not out).

It turned out to be a scratchy affair for Australia with Finch, David Warner and Mitch Marsh departing, leaving them struggling at 39/3 after eight overs, chasing 119 for victory. And with the well-set batters, Steve Smith (35) and Glenn Maxwell (18), too returning to the dressing room in the final few overs, it became a challenge.

What should have been a straightforward chase became an uphill task, but the power-hitting pair of Stoinis and Wade didn't panic, getting Australia home with two balls to spare, smashing two boundaries in the last over.

"It's the silverware in the cabinet that we don't have," Lee told SEN Breakfast on Monday. "We've obviously dominated in Test cricket and One Day cricket (in the past). But the T20 format we've struggled with, and I think it comes down to our top six… I reckon they've just got to keep going the way they are.

"I know it was a bit of a scratchy win the other evening, but at the end of the day, as long as you win your matches, that's all that counts," said Lee.

There have been calls to include two spinners in the side, but Lee said, the present T20 bowling attack was just fine. "There's also a lot of people talking that we should be bowling two genuine spinners, I think what is in our favour is we have Glenn Maxwell… who's a genuine spinner," said Lee.

"(Adam) Zampa I thought bowled beautifully; he's bowling a lot more wrong'uns. But I like the three quicks. Mitch Starc cops a fair bit of flak with the white ball, (but) he's my first pick, you've got to give him that new ball. Pat Cummins is world-class, he's a superstar.

"And of course, Josh Hazlewood, coming off what was a fantastic win for him the other night, getting a wicket with his first ball… he's been in good form the last couple of months and hopefully it continues for him," added Lee.

Australia will take on Sri Lanka on October 28 in the second match of their campaign.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor