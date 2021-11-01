Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of T20 World Cup due to hamstring injury

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled of the ongoing ICC Twenty20 World Cup owing to a hamstring injury. Shakib was injured during Bangladesh's clash against defending champions West Indies on Friday. "Shakib sustained a left lower hamstring strain while fielding during the match against the West Indies. In a clinical examination it was diagnosed as an injury of Grade 1 intensity," said chief physician of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Debashish Chowdhury, as quoted by ICC. "He is ruled out from participation in the last two matches of the tournament and until further review," added Debashish.

Bangladesh lost to West Indies by three runs in their last game and they are still winless in the Super 12 stage of the tournament. The Mahmudullah-led side is currently at the bottom of Group 1 points table where England dominate at the top with three consecutive victories. Bangladesh have two more games left in their campaign and they are almost out of the race for the semifinals. However, depending on various permutations and combinations, they still have a minor chance to make it to the top four at the conclusion of group stages. Bangladesh will next take on South Africa on November 2 and face Australia in their last Super 12 match on November 4.