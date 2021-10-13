Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in India's World Cup squad

Mumbai, Oct 13 The All-India Senior Selection Committee of the Indian cricket board (BCCI), after a discussion with the team management, has added Shardul Thakur to the main squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin in the UAE and Oman on October 17.

All-rounder Axar Patel, who was part of the 15-member squad, will now be on the list of stand-by players.

India's squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami.

Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel

The following cricketers have been asked to join the team bubble in Dubai and assist India in its preparations: Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Venkatesh Iyer, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed and K. Gowtham.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor