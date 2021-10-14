Sibley, Parkinson added in England Lion's squad for Australia tour

A 14-strong squad has been selected for the England Lions tour of Australia starting in November. The touring party will depart on November 4 along with the Test specialists selected in the Ashes squad.

Selection is subject to passing Lions' minimum fitness standards, which will be administered over the coming weeks.

Lions squad to tour Australia:

Tom Abell (Somerset)Josh Bohannon (Lancashire)James Bracey (Gloucestershire)Brydon Carse (Durham)Mason Crane (Hampshire)Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire)Ben Foakes (Surrey)Alex Lees (Durham)Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)Liam Norwell (Warwickshire)Matt Parkinson (Lancashire)Dom Sibley (Warwickshire)Jamie Smith (Surrey)Rob Yates (Warwickshire)

"The squad includes four players, James Bracey, Mason Crane, Ben Foakes, and Dom Sibley, who are capped at Test level," England Cricket said in an official statement.

Lancashire batter Josh Bohannon, Surrey wicketkeeper Jamie Smith and the Warwickshire pair of seamer Liam Norwell and opening batter Rob Yates are new to the Lions set-up.

The rest of the squad have had Lions experience in the past. Durham opener Alex Lees returns to the Lions for the first time in six years. The 28-year-old left-hander has been in excellent form in the County Championship and will be looking to make an impression on this tour.

The Lions will be in camp alongside the England Ashes squad and will play two intra-squad matches (1 x 3-day and 1 x 4-day matches) in Queensland. They will also take on Australia A in a four-day match. Dates and venues are still to be confirmed. The party will return home on 16 December.

Coaching appointments will be announced in due course.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor