Sri Lanka all rounder Eshani Lokusuriyage retires at 37

Sri Lanka all-rounder Esh Lokusuriyage has announced her retirement from international cricket, at the age of 37.

"I've decided to retire from international cricket. However, I will continue to play for my club side - the Navy. I want to take this opportunity to thank the fans who've been with me since 2013. Please continue to support me, because I'll still be a club cricketer," said Lokusuriyage, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"It was in 2013 that people around the world got to know who Esh Lokusiriya is. I was able to achieve those things because I had a good coach, a good captain, and good teammates. I'm really thankful to all of them. I'm so grateful for all the fans, and I ask them to continue supporting women's cricket," she added.

After her international debut in 2005, Lokusuriyage played 89 ODIs and 68 T20 internationals. Her biggest success came when scalped 2 wickets for 49 against England after opening the bowling, Lokusuriyage thumped 56 off 41 to revive a flagging Sri Lanka chase (their target was 239), and delivered the team to the cusp of a thrilling one-wicket victory.

She smashed five fifties in ODIs, with the highest score of 65, and took 49 wickets in the format. She also has 36 wickets in T20 internationals. She last played for Sri Lanka in 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

