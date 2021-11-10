T20 WC, 1st semi-final: Have to go there with positive mindset and keep up with rate, says Glenn Phillips

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips, who suffered an injury during the semi-final match against England on Wednesday said that got a few cuts and bruises on his hand but he can bat with that.

England is locking horns with New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ongoing World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

"It's alright, got a few cuts and bruises on my hand, but I can bat alright. There was a metal thing on the other side, and as I dived over, my hand went straight into it. A little niggly, but it's alright. I can't do 100m as fast as I could, but I'm trying to get there," said Glenn Phillips during the innings break.

"We have to go there with a positive mindset and keep up with the rate. We want to be able to finish it an over before the allotted overs, and that's how we like to go about our business. I'm not sure about the pitch, it's hard to tell from square leg, but a few stopped and a few went through, so we have to assess it once we get out there and play accordingly," he added.

Coming to the game, Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan played knocks of 51 and 42 respectively as England scored 166/4 against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Asked to bat first, England got off to a steady start as openers Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow put on 37 runs inside the five overs. However, the introduction of Adam Milne into the attack paid off straight away as he dismissed Bairstow (13) on the first ball of the sixth over, ending the first-wicket partnership.

While trying to play a reverse sweep, Buttler (29) ended up missing a straight delivery bowled by Ish Sodhi, and he was caught right plumb in front, and as a result, England was reduced to 53/2 in the 9th over. At the halfway mark, England's score read 67/2 with Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali at the crease.

Malan and Ali kept on scoring runs at a brisk pace and the duo managed to add 43 more runs in the next five overs, taking the score to 110/2 at the 15 overs mark, setting a perfect launchpad for the rest of the batting lineup. The 63-run stand for the third wicket finally came to an end in the 16th over as Tim Southee got the better of Malan (42).

In the final three overs, England managed to add 36 more runs, taking their total past the 160-run mark. Liam Livingstone also played a crucial cameo of 17 runs off just 10 balls helping Eoin Morgan's side post a competitive total on the board.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor