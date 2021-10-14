T20 WC 2021: Ireland, Sri Lanka wins round one warm up match

Ireland and Sri Lanka won the Round one warm-up match for the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday by defeating Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea, respectively.

Batting first, Ireland posted a total of 177/3 on the board, and then bowled out Bangladesh for 144.

On other hand, Sri Lanka clinched their second win in the warm-ups by registering a relatively comfortable victory against Papua New Guinea.

The Lankans put up a score of 162/5 on the board and then managed to restrict PNG to 123/7 in their 20 overs.

Earlier on Tuesday, Netherlands beat Oman by four runs and Scotland beats Namibia by 19 runs in their warm-up matches.

( With inputs from ANI )

