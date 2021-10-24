T20 WC: Bajrang Punia extends wishes to team India

Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Bajrang Punia extended his wishes for team India, ahead of the high-voltage clash in ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The Sunday evening will see the Dubai International Stadium house one of the most historic and mouth-watering fixtures in cricketing history as team India lock horns with arch-nemesis Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

"I extend my wishes to the Indian team for their opening clash against Pakistan in the T20WorldCup. Countrymen are hoping that our team will once again defeat Pakistan in the World Cup," said Wrestler Bajrang Punia.

The stakes are at an all-time high with Kohli and Co. looking to continue their dominance against Pakistan in ICC World Cups. Both sides have a strong lineup and it will be about keeping calm and rising to the occasion when they set foot on the pitch on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

