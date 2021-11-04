T20 WC: Defending champions Windies knocked out as SL finish campaign on high

Shimron Hetmyer's fifty went in vain as Sri Lanka defeated West Indies by 20 runs in the Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

With this defeat, West Indies, the defending champions were knocked out of the ongoing T20 World Cup as Sri Lanka ended the tournament on a high.

Chasing 190, West Indies got off to a worst possible start as the side lost two wickets in two overs.

West Indies needed to go big during the chase hut the side lost three wickets in the first six overs to lose the plot.

Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer did try to revive the innings but wickets kept falling at regular intervals which hampered West Indies' chase.

Hetmyer kept on fighting till the end but failed to take West Indies over the line as the side fell 21-run short of the target

Earlier, put into bat first, Sri Lanka went all guns blazing to put up a strong total of 189 in the 20 overs.

Sri Lanka openers Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka got the side to a good start and posted 42 runs for the first wicket.

Andre Russell removed Perera in the sixth over but Nissanka and Asalanka stitched a 91-run stand for the second wicket. In death overs, skipper Dasun Shanaka's cameo took Sri Lanka close to 190.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 189/3 (Pathum Nissanka 51, Asalanka 68; Russell 2-33) vs West Indies 169/8 (Nicholas Pooran 46, Shimron Hetmyer 81*; Binura Fernando 2-24)

( With inputs from ANI )

