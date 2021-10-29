T20 WC: Finch hails 'terrific' Adam Zampa following Australia's win

Australia skipper Aaron Finch lavished praise on spinner Adam Zampa following his team's win over Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

David Warner smashed his first half-century in the ongoing T20 World as Australia defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the Super 12 match of Group 1 on Thursday.

Zampa picked two wickets and gave just 12 runs as Sri Lanka was restricted to 154 in the 20 overs.

"That was a really good performance. Sri Lanka got off to a flier. But Zampa dragged it back, and then Starc. We felt it was a really good wicket and to chase that down was nice," Finch told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

"When you're looking at the impact on the game, Zamps was terrific tonight. He was fantastic, got big wickets. That was a world-class performance from him," he added.

Chasing 155, Finch and Warner put on the biggest powerplay score (63) of the ongoing T20 World Cup as Australia got off to a flying start.

"When the ball was flying around it felt like they were going at 15 an over, but you look up and it was 8 an over. Nice when you get a couple in the middle of the bat early. Knew that we had to take a chance against the quicks early on, with the spinners coming in later," said Finch.

Australia will next play against England on Saturday. Speaking about the game, Finch said, "Always a great battle (England) no matter the format."

( With inputs from ANI )

