T20 WC: Happy with the way team has been fighting, says Shanaka

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said that he is happy with the way the team is fighting in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

His remarks came on Monday after England defeated Sri Lanka by 26 runs in Group 1 clash in Sharjah to put their one foot firmly in the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka's Wandindu Hasaranga top-scored in the unsuccessful chase of 164 runs with a quick-fire 34 that had England worried. And Hasaranga was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers too, with three for 21 off his four overs, becoming the fifth-fastest bowler in men's history to reach 50 T20I wickets in the process.

"The bowlers have been outstanding throughout the tournament in the first ten overs. The back end of the game has been a concern for us. This is the first WC for most players, when they gain experience, they'll do a better job," Shanaka said at the post-match representation.

"We knew that dew will play a major factor in the second half. Losing wickets in regular intervals cost the game for us. Credit to Morgan and Buttler, they showed their experience."

"Six months back, we were not the same team. We were out of the competition, but these boys have come a long way in this tournament. I am happy with the way the boys have been fighting," he added.

Batting first, an astonishing Jos Buttler century helped England to the score of 163. Buttler reached his ton with a six off the final ball of the first innings, with the brilliant 101* his highest individual score in T20 international cricket.

( With inputs from ANI )

