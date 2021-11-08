T20 WC: Hope we inspired people back home, says Scotland skipper Coetzer

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer hopes that the team has inspired people back home after their great show in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Scotland played their last match of Super 12 stage on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium against Pakistan. Men in Green produced a dominant performance as they brushed aside Scotland and finish top of Group 2 with five wins from five.

Captain Babar Azam was in the runs again for his side, hitting a glorious 66 off 47, with quickfire contributions from Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, helping Pakistan to a sizeable total of 189/4.

And in reply, Scotland survived but got a little stuck against the quality of Pakistan's attack, reaching just 117/6 still 72 runs short.

Kyle Coetzer in the post-match presentation said: "I thought we really bowled well. Especially in the powerplay. When you know the kind of quality Pakistan has in the batting department, they will get hold of you."

"It is a huge occasion for associate nations. Going home, we hope we have inspired people back home. If you play hard enough, you can be a part of the competition like this. We have got some fantastic players in our group. Playing in these conditions was challenging for us. And then we will assess what would be the challenges when we play the WC in Australia," he added.

Pakistan will face Australia in the second semi-final in Dubai on Thursday, with New Zealand playing England a day earlier in Abu Dhabi.

( With inputs from ANI )

