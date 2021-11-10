T20 WC: Missing out on semi-final is devastating for Jason Roy, says Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan on Wednesday said that missing out on the semi-final clash against New Zealand is devastating for opening batter Jason Roy.

Earlier this week, Roy was ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup due to an injury he suffered in the match against South Africa.

"Roy misses out today, obviously he's disappointed because he's played a big role for us in this tournament, and to miss out on a semi-final is devastating. However, Billings gets another chance. He's been doing the hardwork and carrying the drinks for us, and it's a big opportunity for him," said Morgan during the toss.

It was New Zealand who won the toss in all crucial semi-final clash against England and they will bowl first.

As Roy is ruled out due to an injury, it will be Jonny Bairstow who will open for England alongside Jos Buttler.

"Bairstow will open today, instead of Roy, since he's done it really well in the past. We can't take New Zealand lightly at all, they've been playing semi-finals and finals for a lot longer than we have, so we'll have to play out of our skins to beat them. Looking forward to a great contest today," said Morgan.

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

England Playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

( With inputs from ANI )

