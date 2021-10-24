T20 WC: Moeen's spell against Windies set the tone for us, says Adil Rashid

England spinner Adil Rashid hailed Moeen Ali for giving a match-winning performance against West Indies in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Windies skipper Kieron Pollard was one of ten batters to fall for a single-figure score as his side were skittled for 55 in a rematch of 2016 final, a score England needed just 8.2 overs to surpass as West Indies' net run-rate took a sizable early dent.

Moeen Ali returned with two wickets while Rashid took four wickets in the game for England.

"I think it's fairly simple, obviously bowling the first over, trying to keep it tight. That's the aim. And if wickets come, wickets come, because generally the bats are quite fresh, and they might just have a look. But like I said, you have to bowl very well and I thought he bowled exceptionally well, especially bowling four overs in a row kept it tight and picked up wickets as well, and so that really set the tone for the team," said Rashid during a virtual post-match press conference.

Talking about his ball to bowl Andre Russell out, Rashid said: "Yeah, pitched nicely in the middle and just skidded on. But you know, the kind of things happen, the first ball, you land it and it just skids on and gets the batsman out. At the end of the day, all the same, sixes and fours."

"I don't think we could. I thought we as a bowling group, I thought we bowled exceptionally well. Everything fell into the plan. Started off Moeen started off brilliantly there, along with Woakesy with and that Tymal, CJ and myself, we backed up very well. I thought we bowled exceptionally well," he added.

England will next square off against Bangladesh in the World Cup on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

