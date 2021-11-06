T20 WC: New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi available for Afghanistan clash

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi is available for the clash against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

New Zealand and Afghanistan will lock horns with each other on Sunday in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

"Sodhi is available for tomorrow's final pool game against Afghanistan. Since being struck on the head by the ball while bowling in yesterday's game, he has passed all of his concussion Tests and continues to be monitored in line with health protocols," a statement from New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Meanwhile, Ish Sodhi said the New Zealand batters have taken it into consideration ahead of Afghanistan.

"Absolutely. Spearheaded by Rashid Khan obviously Mujeeb Ur Rahman is phenomenal as well. But Mohammad Nabi is a very cagey offspinner and bowls well through the powerplay too. That's definitely where their threat lies with their bowling attack," said Sodhi as per ICC in a virtual press conference.

"And I'm sure all the batsmen during the scouting meeting have taken it into consideration, as well as the threat they bring with the bat.

"I know we spoke about it in depth this morning with our scouting and things like that. So hopefully we can put together some good performances tomorrow," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

