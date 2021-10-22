T20 WC: Not the end, will come back strong, says Oman skipper Maqsood

Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood stated that this is not the end for them as the team will come back stronger after failing to advance into Super 12s of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup.

Scotland defeated Oman by eight-wicket to book a place in the next stage of the tournament. The win meant Scotland remained unbeaten in Group B and finished as table-toppers with six points in Round 1 of the T20 World Cup.

For Oman, there was to be no fairy tale at the Al Amerat Stadium, Jatinder Singh's run-out off the second ball a sign of what was to follow. A total of 122 always felt a little short, and so it proved.

Oman skipper, Zeeshan Maqsood in the post-match presentation said: "This is not the end, we will come back strong and work on our strengths. We are not able to put good total on the board and when it's difficult to defend such a total we ended bowling short and few mistakes like that cost us."

"It was a tough game for him (Jatinder Singh) unfortunately he got run out and that put a little bit of pressure on others and in the middle overs we didn't score much and fell short. I feel sorry for Oman and we couldn't deliver what they were looking for. We are going to Namibia after this and we hope to do well there," he added.

Scotland went into the clash with the hosts knowing that defeat could spell the end of the tournament, but this was a complete performance as the Scots clinched top spot in Group B with a third win out of three - a historic achievement for the side.

That earns Scotland a place in Group 2 in the Super 12, alongside the likes of India, Pakistan and New Zealand, while Bangladesh end up as runners-up in Group B and head to Group 1 as a result.

