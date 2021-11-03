T20 WC: Pakistan gelling well as team, we have ticked all boxes, says Rizwan

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has said that his side is gelling well in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup and they have ticked all the boxes.

Rizwan's remark came after Pakistan defeated Namibia by 45 runs in the Super 12 stage on Tuesday. With this win, Pakistan cemented their place in the semi-finals.

"It was difficult to bat initially and conditions proved to be very tricky for both of us (me and Babar). Even when we tried to play normal shots or big hits, it just didn't work out and then we decided to take it deep and attack at the end. But that said, I want to give the credit to the (Namibia) bowlers because they kept bowling in the same area at the start and bowled really well," said Rizwan after the game.

"Hafeez's innings gave us the momentum and he kept telling me to stay patient and in the last over I decided to go hard and got some useful runs. We are gelling well as a team and have ticked all the boxes and will see what lies ahead for us," he added.

Hafeez smashed 32 off 16 balls as Pakistan racked up 189 in their allotted 20 overs and then restricted Namibia to 144/5 registering their fourth win in four games in the World Cup.

Babar and Rizwan shared an opening stand of 113 runs against Namibia. Babar played a knock of 70 while Rizwan remained unbeaten on 79.

( With inputs from ANI )

