T20 WC: Pakistan team is one to watch, says Kiwi skipper Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that the Pakistan team is a strong side and were "very smart" after they defeated Blackcaps to go top of Group 2 in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan won a nervy thriller in Sharjah as they successfully chased down 135 to beat New Zealand by five wickets.

The ball was on top for much of the match, and New Zealand looked to be heading to a win in their first game of the tournament when wickets tumbled through the middle overs. But Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik produced a flurry of boundaries at the death to reach the target with eight balls remaining.

Kane Williamson in the post-match presentation said: "It is very disappointing. We were optimistic at the halfway stage. It was going to be really tough, we were a boundary or two at being above par. There were small margins, but we couldn't nail it at the back end."

"Credit to Pakistan, thet are a strong side and were very smart. I thought our bowlers were outstanding for 80% of the game. Quite tough to swallow. We were going into the second half, but this is a very good Pakistani side and are certainly one to watch," he added.

"It is a game of small margins, we go to a different venue against India. We will have conversations and play accordingly. There were a few good decisions, but there are very small margins in these low-scoring games," NZ skipper pointed.

The result sends Pakistan back above Afghanistan to the top of Group 2 with two wins from two matches. Next up for New Zealand are India in Dubai on Sunday, where both teams will be searching for their first points of the tournament.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor