T20 WC: Really important to stick to our guns, says Finch ahead of crucial WI game

Australia captain Aaron Finch said that his side will stick to their guns as the battle for qualification goes down to the final day in Group 1.

Finch and his men take on the West Indies knowing a positive result will go a long way to ensuring their passage to the semi-finals with England and South Africa facing off later on Saturday.

Australia recorded a decisive and crucial victory against Bangladesh, chasing down 74 in 6.2 overs, and will be hoping for more of the same against the reigning champions in Abu Dhabi.

"You'd love to keep it in our control, that's all you can focus on. As soon as you start hoping other teams win or other teams lose, it just clouds your judgment and your vision. It's really important that we just go and stick to our guns, stick to our process because we know that's good enough when we get it right," said Finch in an official ICC release.

"West Indies are such a dangerous side, we saw that when we played them. Obviously with them being out of the competition now, they've got nothing to lose, which can also be a really dangerous spot," he added.

The West Indies defeated Australia 4-1 in a T20I series earlier this year with Hayden Walsh Jr taking 12 wickets, and Australia will be wary of him again tomorrow.

"We expect him to come back into the side. He had a sensational series against us over there," Finch added.

"I do think we're better equipped to deal with that at the moment. Obviously having played him before in a five-game series there's been a lot more information sharing amongst the boys and chat about that. It just comes down to being able to perform your best game on the day. That sounds pretty basic but that's what it comes down to, and as long as we can keep our intent, keep our energy, I think that goes a long way to us giving ourselves the best chance of winning," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

