T20 WC: Shami, Jadeja, openers star as India thrash Scotland by 8 wickets

Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball before KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma firing knocks helped India defeat Scotland by eight wickets in the Group 2 match of Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

India needed to chase 86 runs in 7.1 overs to better their net-run rate from Afghanistan but the Virat Kohli-led side did the needful in 6.3 overs.

With this win, India moved to the third spot with four points in Group 2.

Chasing 86, India got off to a firing start as the openers registered the fastest team fifty of the ongoing tournament.

Rahul and Rohit kept smashing boundaries as India raced to 70 in the five overs. However, Bradley Wheal removed Rohit on 30 but India kept inching closer to a thumping win.

In the end, India chased down the target in just 6.3 overs, minutes after losing the wicket of Rahul.

Earlier, put into bat first, Scotland got off to a bad start as they lost two wickets inside the powerplay. The side never really recovered as India starred with the bowl as Scotland were restricted to 85/10 in the Group 2 match.

Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja were the picks of the bowlers as they scalped three wickets each for India.

For Scotland, George Munsey and Michael Leask played the innings of 24 and 21 as no batter of their side crossed the 30-run mark.

Brief Scores: Scotland 85/10 (George Munsey 24; Mohammed Shami 3-15, Ravindra Jadeja 3-15) vs India 89/2 (KL Rahul 50, Rohit Sharma 30; Mark Watt 1-20 )

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor