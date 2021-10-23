T20 WC: 'Socially distanced' family pods in Sheikh Zayed Stadium capture fans imagination

The social distancing measures in the ongoing T20 World Cup are being well taken care of as South Africa and Australia kicked off the Super 12 stage on Saturday.

Australia and South Africa locked horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The stadium has fenced areas on the grass bank in which four people can be seated together. Fans can easily enjoy the game without being in close contact with other spectators.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of the socially distanced family pods during the Australia vs South Africa game.

"We had to take a moment to admire these socially distanced family pods that fans are taking in #AUSvSA from!" ICC posted a video on Instagram

Meanwhile, in the match Australia restricted South Africa to 118/9 and then chased down the target in 19.4 overs to start their T20 campaign with a victory.

After 12 matches in the first round, four teams made their way to the Super 12 stages of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka and Namibia qualified from Group A while Scotland and Bangladesh have entered the next stage from Group B.

Namibia and Scotland will lock horns against India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Afghanistan while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have made the group featuring England, West Indies, Australia and South Africa even tougher.

The most anticipated encounter of the Super 12 stage will be played on Sunday between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. It will be after two years that these two teams will battle it out on the cricket field, having last played in the ICC Men's 50-over World Cup in 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor