T20 WC: Took on responsibility to soak the pressure, says Bavuma after win

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said he took the onus of soaking in all the pressure during the match against Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Bavuma scored 46 runs off 46 balls before David Miller's cameo took South Africa home with a four-wicket win.

Miller smashed two sixes in the final over to undo the damage done by hat-trick hero Wanindu Hasaranga as South Africa defeated Sri Lanka.

"It's hard to keep everything at the back of my mind, and we had a job to do. We took it deep and it was a good thing that we managed to get over the line. David hasn't done that for us in a while, and it's great that he came good at the right time," Bavuma told hosts broadcasters Star Sports after the match.

"Shamsi is a good player for us, he's been effective all over the world in this format and he's been doing this for quite a while now. I took on the responsibility to soak the pressure. The shot was on, but I am a bit annoyed that I couldn't execute it well enough," he added.

With this win, South Africa claimed their second victory of the Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup. Miller smashed two sixes in the 20th over to take South Africa home in a nail-biting thriller.

He remained unbeaten at 23 runs off 13 balls. Miller put Hasaranga's hat-trick in vain as the spinner tried his best to dismantle the chase of South Africa in the death overs.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor