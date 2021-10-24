T20 WC: Unacceptable performance, says Pollard after WI's dismal show against England

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has urged his side to forget their dismal batting display against England and move on quickly as they seek to defend their ICC Men's T20 World Cup crown.

Pollard was one of ten batters to fall for a single-figure score as his side were skittled for 55 in a rematch of the 2016 final, a score England needed just 8.2 overs to surpass as West Indies' net run-rate took a sizable early dent.

The 34-year-old was honest about his side's failings and expects to see a vast improvement in their remaining Group 1 fixtures, starting against South Africa on Tuesday.

Kieron Pollard in the post-match presentation said: "There's not a lot to explain - it was an unacceptable performance, but we do need to take this on the chin and move on. It's a matter of finding our straps, we have to find a way to get a fighting total on the board, today was a day where we couldn't find that balance, but we need to forget this and move on. This is an international sport, such days happen, but we need to find a solution.

"We have played a lot of T20 cricket around the world, this is something we have all experienced, you'll have to accept such days. Each game is important, we still have four games in the tournament and we'll have to look forward."

The only positive from the match for West Indies was a spirited display with the ball as Akeal Hosein took two for 24.

"Got an opportunity due to the injury, things do happen for a reason, he (Hosein) has worked hard in domestic cricket, his attitude is fantastic, he has plenty of energy and that's fantastic. I told the guys to give our best at the halfway stage," the West Indies captain added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor