T20 WC: Warner finds form with crucial fifty as Australia beat Sri Lanka

David Warner smashed his first half-century in the ongoing T20 World as Australia defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the Super 12 match of Group 1 on Thursday.

Warner hit 65 off 42 balls while skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith scored 37 and 28 runs respectively as Australia got home.

Warner was going through a lean patch but the batter made sure he smashed his fifty right when Australia needed him the most.

Chasing 155, Finch and Warner put on the biggest powerplay score (63) of the ongoing T20 World Cup as Australia got off to a flying start.

Wanindu Hasaranga gave Sri Lanka a much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed Finch in the seventh over. Minutes later, Glenn Maxwell also departed leaving Australia at 80/2.

Warner scored his fifty and took Australia near to the win but perished in the 15th over. In the end, Marcus Stoinis and Smith steered the side to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Earlier put into bat first, Sri Lanka scored 154/6 in the 20 overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 33 off 26 balls as Sri Lanka went past 150 after a wobble in the middle overs.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 154/6 (Kusal Perera 35, Asalanka 35; Zampa 2-12) vs Australia 155/3 (David Warner 65, Aaron Finch 37; Wanindu Hasaranga 2-22)

( With inputs from ANI )

