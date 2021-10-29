T20 WC: Warner tries to emulate Ronaldo by removing Coca-Cola bottles during presser

Australia batter David Warner channelled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo as he removed Coca-Cola bottles off the table during the post-match press conference on Thursday after the team's resounding win against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Before the commencement of the presser, David Warner removed the Coca-Cola bottles off the table and then he asked, "Can I remove this?".

In reply, he was told to put them back, to which he responded, "If it is good for Cristiano, it's good enough for me."

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo did the same thing in a pre-match conference of Portugal's Euro 2020 opener against Hungary where he removed the two bottles of Coca-Cola displayed on the table during the event and urged people to drink water.

Warner silenced his critics with style on Thursday as he notched an important half-century in Australia's win over Sri Lanka.

Under the microscope after a lean run, Warner was back to his best against Sri Lanka, making 65 off 42 to help give Australia a second win on the bounce in their Super 12 group in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The opener had posted scores of 0, 2, 0, 1 and 14 heading into this match across various T20 levels but revealed after the game he thought talk of him being out of form was premature.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor