T20 WC: Way we gelled and played entire tournament, I'm satisfied as captain, says Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam expressed his disappointment after his side got thrashed by Australia by five wickets in the second semi-finals match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade played unbeaten knocks of 40 and 41 respectively as Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets to enter the final. Wade scored 41 off just 17 balls with the help of 2 fours and 4 sixes.

"I thought we scored as many runs as we had planned in the first innings. I think if we give such teams a chance in the back end, it is going to be costly. The turning point was that dropped catch. Had we taken it, the scenario could have been different. The way we gelled and played the entire tournament, I am satisfied as a captain," said Babar Azam in a post-match presentation.

"Hopefully we'll learn from this for the next tournament. When you play so well throughout, there were small mistakes that cost us the match in the end. We gave players roles and they executed it really well. The way the crowds supported us, we enjoyed a lot as a team. We always enjoy playing here," he added.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman played knocks of 67 and 55 as Pakistan scored 176/4.

Australia will now lock horns against New Zealand in the summit clash on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor