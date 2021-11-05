T20 WC: WI all-rounder Dwayne Bravo to retire after showpiece event

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will hang his boots at the end of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Moments after West Indies' loss to Sri Lanka on Thursday, Bravo told ICC on the post-match Facebook Live show that he will be drawing the curtains on his international career after the showpiece event.

"I think the time has come," Bravo said. "I've had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it I'm very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long.

"To win three ICC trophies, two with my captain (Daren Sammy) on the left here. One thing I am proud about is that in the era of cricketers we had we were able to make a name for ourselves on the global stage."

Shimron Hetmyer's fifty went in vain as Sri Lanka defeated West Indies by 20 runs in the Super 12 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday. With this defeat, West Indies, the defending champions, were knocked out of the ongoing T20 World Cup as Sri Lanka ended the tournament on a high.

Chasing 190, West Indies got off to a worst possible start as the side lost two wickets in two overs. West Indies needed to go big during the chase hut the side lost three wickets in the first six overs to lose the plot.

