T20 World Cup 1st Semifinal: New Zealand opt to bowl against England

New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl first in Abu Dhabi in the big semifinal clash against England. Morgan revealed that Sam Billings has replaced the injured Roy. 4 out of the last 6 games here have been won by the side batting first. In the afternoon games: The chasing team has won 7 of the last 8 encounters. Speaking at the toss, Willamson said, We're bowling first. It's a good pitch but a bit of dew later. We're going in with the same team. Busy period for us, and we've come through, giving in good performances. The two most experienced bowlers have bowled beautifully throughout the tournament, and after Lockie, Milne has come in and done well too. England has a lot of depth, that's their strength, and we have the opportunity to play our own brand of cricket to make it to the final."

On the other hand, Eoin Morgan said, We would have looked to bowl first too, but hopefully the toss doesn't decide the result of the game. Roy misses out today, obviously he's disappointed because he's played a big role for us in this tournament, and to miss out on a semi-final is devastating. However, Billings gets another chance. He's been doing the hardwork and carrying the drinks for us, and it's a big opportunity for him. Bairstow will open today, instead of Roy, since he's done it really well in the past. We can't take New Zealand lightly at all, they've been playing semi-finals and finals for a lot longer than we have, so we'll have to play out of our skins to beat them. Looking forward to a great contest today.

