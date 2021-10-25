.T20 World Cup: Afghanistan opt to bat against in-form Scotland

Afghanistan skipper, Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to bat first against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday. Both teams will be playing their first match of the Super12 stage. Mohammad Nabi-led side will be hopeful of opening their campaign with a win on the back of their morale-boosting 56-run victory against West Indies in their final warm-up match. On the other hand, the Kyle Coetzer-led team are on a roll heading into the main stage of the tournament.

Scotland registered three consecutive wins in as many games against Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea, and Oman in the first round. The four other teams in their group are India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Namibia. Kyle Coetzer, the skipper of Scotland, said that they were going to bowl anyway looking at how other games went. Says that the players have a chance to enjoy themselves and in their mind, they have a belief to pass the group stages. Informs that there are no changes as the team is playing brilliantly at the moment. Even as pitches in Sharjah were slow in the IPL, the fresher one opened up for the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh encounter provided for a high-scoring game. Afghanistan and Scotland are too likely to play on a fresh strip where 170 should be a competitive total.