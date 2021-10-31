T20 World Cup: India face New Zealand in do or die encounter

India and New Zealand will look to get their 2021 T20 World Cup back on track when they will square off against each other in the 28th match of the colossal event on Sunday, October 31. The match between India and New Zealand is slated to take place at the Dubai International stadium and it is set to commence at 07:30 pm (IST). The fixture hold significance for India as the 2007 champions are coming on the back of a morale crushing defeat against Pakistan.

India have not been able to register a single win over the Kiwi squad in the last 18 years in an ICC event. New Zealand have triumphed in both previous meetings against India in T20 World Cups. India have won all of their eight T20Is against New Zealand post the 2016 T20 World Cup. Martin Guptill is said to have returned to training at full tilt after suffering a bruised toe in the game against Pakistan. Rising fuel prices and Hardik Pandya’s non-bowling have been the hottest topic of discussion in India recently. Pandya, who admitted he would bowl closer to the knockouts, was spotted bowling in the build-up to this game. On the match-eve, Kohli confirmed he would be available after his shoulder scans – he was hit against Pakistan – revealed nothing.

Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Predicted XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), James Neesham, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

