T20 World Cup: It felt satisfying to be there and hitting the winning runs, says Warner

Abu Dhabi, Nov 6 Australia opener David Warner said it was satisfying for him to hit the winning runs for his team in their eight-wicket win over West Indies in their last Group 1 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Saturday. He added that he was looking to play his natural game when coming out to chase 158.

"It felt satisfying to be there and hitting the winning runs. The key was to come out and play my natural game, target the bowlers upfront. Obviously, the slow bowlers bowling with the new ball there needs to be some adjustment, especially with Akeal Hosein who was swinging it and hard to get away with," said Warner in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Warner, adjudged the Player of the match for his unbeaten 89 off 56 balls, was in praise of Mitchell Marsh and the bowlers contributing in the win as well. "For me, it is about targeting the first two balls of the over, and Mitch Marsh coming in and playing that knock was outstanding. They (the bowlers) have been outstanding. The last game was clinical and tonight to come out and bowl the way they did, we knew they would come hard at us and would keep coming even if they lost three wickets, to restrict them to a competitive total was a good job."

Warner, who struck his second half-century of the tournament, paid tribute to all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who played his last international match on Saturday, and added that he looked up to Chris Gayle as an opening batter. "DJ has been the benchmark for all the players coming out of the Caribbean, Chris as well for all opening batters around the world, he sets a high standard and I look up to him."

Australia now await the outcome of England v South Africa in Sharjah to see if they can progress to the semi-finals or not.

