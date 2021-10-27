T20 World Cup: Jason Roy's blitzkerg destroys Bangladesh in Super 12 encounter

Chasing 125 for a win, England reached the target with 5.5 overs to spare with Jason Roy top-scoring with a 38-ball 61. For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam and Nasum Ahmed took a wicket apiece. Earlier, Bangladesh batters struggled to get going with Mushfiqur Rahim top-scoring with 29 while captain Mahmudullah contributed 19. 

For England, Tymal Mills was the pick of bowlers with 3/27, while Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone grabbed two wickets apiece.An emphatic win for England as they register their second win! After Roy's dismissal, both Malan (28*) and Bairstow (4*) hit boundaries in back-to-back overs to hand their team the win with 35 balls to spare

Tags :ICC T20 World CupJason Roy