T20 World Cup: Lahiru Kumara, Liton Das fined after both players engage in war of words

Sri Lankan fast bowler Lahiru Kumara and Bangladesh batsman Liton Das have been fined following their altercation on Sunday (October 24) in the T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter. While Kumara has been fined 25% of his match fee for breaching level 1 of the ICC code of conduct, Das was handed a 15% fine.The ICC in a statement said - "Kumara was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'Using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.' Das was found guilty of breaching Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to Conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game."

Both players received one demerit point as well in addition to the fines. They pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions.The incident took place in the 6th over of Bangladesh's innings when Kumara removed Liton for 16 runs. Following the dismissal, the Sri Lanka pacer went to Das and said a few words with an aggressive look on his face. Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Liton was clearly agitated by Kumar’s reaction as he retorted back. The argument intensified between the two players as several players from both the teams, and the umpires intervened to separate the two cricketers before things got uglier.Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in a Group 1 match in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, on Sunday.Sri Lanka made one change in their team as Binura Fernando came in place of injured Maheesh Theekshana for this match.On the other hand, Bangladesh also made one change with Nasum Ahmed replacing Taskin Ahmed in their playing XI.

