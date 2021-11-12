T20 World Cup: We have become a unit which should not be broken, says Babar Azam

Dubai, Nov 12 Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that the current side has become a strong unit that shouldn't break. He added that all players in the team are dejected but this is the time to lift each other's spirits. Pakistan, the only unbeaten team in Super 12 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, lost in a thriller to Australia by five wickets in a semifinal here on Thursday.

"Everybody is in pain. Everyone is sad over where we went wrong and could have done better. No one is going to say this because everyone knows. But we have to learn from this. We have become a unit which should not be broken," said Azam in a video uploaded by the Pakistan team on Twitter on Friday.

He added that there will be no blame game within the team. "Nobody should point a finger towards the other, that somebody has done this, somebody has done that, this and that. We did not play as a team and nobody should point fingers at others. Everyone will talk positively. Yes, we lost. No issues. But we will learn from this and will not repeat those mistakes in the future."

"I am telling you; this bond must not break just for one defeat. It takes a lot of time to build a unit like this. As a captain, I will back everyone as you all have given good responses inside and outside as well as in creating a family-like environment. In every match, some player has stood up to take responsibility. This is what is expected of the team."

"Effort is in our hands and results will come if we continue to put in our efforts. I know everyone is sad but this is for a short time. This is the time to lift and back up each other. This is the time to help each other. The quicker we overcome this pain, the better it will be for us in the long run. Wish you all the best," concluded Azam.

After Azam's speech, batting consultant Matthew Hayden praised the team for its performances throughout the tournament.

"We put in every last bit of effort that we could. Left nothing on the field of play. And we should be all proud. I am certainly very proud of all of you. There have been some extraordinary performances. It takes great courage to be involved in a tournament like this. So, please, keep those heads up because the pain will be short-term but remember also what it takes to be the best. Some of those areas that you need to work on, both individually and collectively, but gosh I am 'o proud. It's been a great month."

