Tymal Mills ruled of T20 World Cup with thigh injury

Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup because of a right thigh strain, the ECB confirmed on Wednesday (November 3). Left-arm pacer Reece Topley, who was a part of the reserves, has been named as his replacement. Mills left the field after bowling 1.3 overs against Sri Lanka and underwent scans. "Mills sustained the injury bowling in the T20 World Cup Super 12s match against Sri Lanka on Monday in Sharjah.

Results of the scan on Tuesday night revealed the extent of the injury," ECB said in a release. Mills featured in all four games for England and picked four wickets at 15.42. The left-arm pacer was out of the England side since 2018 because of injury concerns but marked a return to the national side in this tournament. He has played only nine T20Is and hasn't featured in any other format for England.England have won all their matches so far in the Super 12 phase and have one foot in the semifinals. A win against South Africa in their final game will see them top the group

