Viral Video! Virat Kohli mimics Shikhar Dhawan's batting style

India captain Virat Kohli has posted a funny video on social media. In this video, he is seen imitating opener Shikhar Dhawan's batting style. This imitation made by Virat is currently the topic of discussion on social media. Sharing a video of him imitating Dhawan's batting style, Kohli said, "I am going to mimic Shikhar Dhawan because I feel he is lost in his space so much that it's very funny and I have seen it many times from the other end."

Kohli then went on to roll up his t-shirt sleeves and copied Dhawan's batting stance before acting out the left-hander's mannerisms of leaving the ball.