WBBL matches on alert as Tasmania goes under lockdown due to COVID-19

The Women's Big Bash League matches to be played in Hobart over the upcoming weekend remains uncertain as Tasmania is set to go on a three-day lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. Hobart is set to host the first 20 matches of the ongoing edition of WBBL, before shifting to Adelaide, Perth and Mackay. "The Weber Women's Big Bash League acknowledges the decision of the Tasmanian Government to call a three-day lockdown in the interests of public health," WBBL stated.

"The health and safety of our players, staff, match officials and partners, along with that of the wider community, remains our top priority. "We are currently working with the Tasmanian Government on options for the upcoming Weber WBBL|07 matches at Blundstone Arena, Hobart this weekend. "All players, staff and match officials in Tasmania for the Weber WBBL have received COVID-19 vaccinations and received the required negative COVID-19 test results. All are currently participating in training at Blundstone Arena or at team hotels."ir travel to Tasmania by 24 hours. The emergence of further cases or an extension of the lockdown could also have significant impacts on the second half of the WBBL season. The first 27 matches of WBBL|07 are scheduled to be played on the island state, with games split between Hobart and Launceston, before the competition is due to move to Western Australia, South Australia and northern Queensland.



