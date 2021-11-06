'What a super, super competitor': Finch on Dwayne Bravo

Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Saturday congratulated former West Indies skipper Dwayne Bravo for a "special" career.

The 38-year-old all-rounder announced his international retirement after the team's last Super 12 fixture against Australia in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Bravo played in two ICC Men's Cricket World Cups, three ICC Champions Trophy tournaments and seven ICC Men's T20 World Cups. He was part of the sides that won the Champions Trophy in 2004 and the T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016.

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh guided Australia to a victory over the West Indies in the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

"What a super super player (Dwayne Bravo). Had the pleasure of playing with him as well. What a super, super competitor. Someone who has always been in the game with the bat, ball," said Finch after the win.

"His fielding over the years has been outstanding too. For him to be able to hang up his boots on his terms is really special," he added.

Coming to the game, Warner and Marsh's terrific partnership of 123 took the game away from the West Indies with the Australian opener hitting form at a crucial time with his second half-century of the tournament, making an unbeaten 89 from only 56 balls.

Earlier, Josh Hazlewood took four wickets as the West Indies posted 157 for seven thanks to Kieron Pollard's 44 and Andre Russell's late maximums but it proved to not be enough with Warner firmly in the mood.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor