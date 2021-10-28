'What do you call this one?', ICC asks Maxwell as batter plays unusual shot in nets

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday shared a video of Australia batter Glenn Maxwell playing an unusual shot during the training session.

Maxwell, who is famous for reverse sweeping bowlers over the park, was seen playing an unusual paddle shot back of the leg.

ICC shared the video on Instagram and asked Maxwell as "What do you call this one."

One of the fans said Maxwell might have had wasted a wide delivery.

"Wasting a wide delivery down the leg side," the fan commented on the post.

Maxwell is a key cog in Australia's batting wheel but he failed to leave a mark in the match against Sri Lanka. The right-handed batter scored 5 off six balls before getting out on Thursday.

In Australia's first match, Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis put on 40 in 26 balls to guide the side to a five-wicket victory over South Africa in the ICC Men's World T20 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor