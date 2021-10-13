Winning should have been a lot easier against DC looking at start we got: Morgan

After registering a win in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) against Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan said that his side should have won the match quite easily looking at the start they got.

Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill played knocks of 55 and 46 respectively to follow up Varun Chakravarthy's two-wicket haul as KKR defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

"Should've been a lot easier after the start we got, Venky and Gill set us the platform. Dew came in and all, but hey, we're in the final and we're delighted to get over the line. Would've loved to win convincingly but Delhi Capitals are a very good side. Six off two, the odds were probably in favour of the bowling side, but Rahul Tripathi has done superbly well for us," Morgan told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"It's a nice insight into our team culture - the young guys coming in feel free to express themselves. The backroom staff has created an environment for them to do this. With the squad we have, there's expectation. Hopefully, we can implement all that we've strategised. Venky Iyer's idea [his elevation] came from the coach, my god, he's a terrific player. Made the chase easy, looks like he was batting on a different wicket. We would like to keep going, playing against CSK, one of the best franchises in IPL history. Anything can happen," he added.

Earlier, Varun Chakravarthy returned with figures of 2-26 as KKR restricted Delhi Capitals to 135/5.

As a result of this win, KKR will now lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2021 final on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium.

( With inputs from ANI )

