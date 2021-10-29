Aahana Kumra hails talent managers who manage celebrities

Mumbai, Oct 29 Actress Aahana Kumra, who is geared up for her upcoming series 'Call My Agent: Bollywood', has lauded the efforts of talent managers who manage celebrities.

"Hats off to the talent managers who manage the life of celebrities. Through my character, I have tried to understand and inculcate that into my role. I also sat with my managers and discussed with them at length and understood their work culture and how they operate. It is a tedious job," Aahana said.

She added: "Contrary to this, sometimes there is a bifurcation in categories of clients amongst talent agencies and talent managers. Sometimes, as celebrities, we are also at the losing end, like for instance, I have lost one of the biggest projects, which I got to know later from the producers of the respective project."

Aahana said that project went to "the privileged category of A-list actors."

She shared: "So this kind of differentiation and bias does exist in our field. So while you have the best of the people working with you, managing your daily schedules, there is also a bit of an issue of how the chain of talent agencies internally functions."

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia, the series is directed by Shaad Ali and will be available on Netflix from October 29.

The series is inspired by the French show titled 'Dix Pour Cent', and it also has a stellar cast of Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Ayush Mehra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor