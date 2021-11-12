Aarya 2 Teaser: Sushmita Sen returns to save her family from all odds

Sushmita Sen has shared her first look from the second season, of hit web series Aarya. The first season ended with Aarya deciding to pack up and leave the country with her kids when she gets a call from the mob who is still tracking her every move to get back the money that was owed to them by her family. Aarya became one of the most popular web shows upon its release. It is a small video clip and it opens with Sushmita walking in an angry avatar with red gulaal smeared all over her face.

The series marked Sushmita Sen debut on the digital platform. She also received the award for Best Actress – Female, at the Filmfare OTT Awards, with the series receiving eight nominations. In July 2020, Sushmita Sen and Ram Madhvani had announced the second season. The second season started filming on 1 March 2021 in Jaipur, but having been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The show starred Sen in the lead role supported by Sikander Kher, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Jayant Kriplani and Manish Choudhary among others



