Abhishek Rawat, Chandni Sharma outline their characters in 'Kaamnaa'

Mumbai, Nov 10 Actors Abhishek Rawat and Chandni Sharma are all set to bring out the story of a middle-class couple in the show 'Kaamnaa' from November 15. Abhishek says this show depicts two opposite personalities coming together and adjusting to their differences.

Abhishek essays the character of Manav in the show, says: "'Kaamnaa' is a show that will find an audience in everybody because the story and the characters are very real. It is a story of a common man. And that is one reason that drew me towards this show. The beauty of the show lies in the characters who have different ideologies and how they deal with it as a family when put in realistic situations. Portraying 'Manav' has been an utmost joy. I am sure the viewers will instantly connect with him."

Set against the backdrop of the city of Bhopal, 'Manav' plays an honest and sincere government official and a loving family man. On the other hand, 'Akanksha', played by Chandni, is a devoted housewife and caring mother.

Chandni adds: "I understand my character 'Akanksha's mindset because we are similar in many ways. She is a woman who aspires to do a lot more but must let go of it because of her husband's middle-class values."

'Kaamnaa' will start from November 15 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor