Actor Ajinkya Raut survives fatal car accident, expresses gratitude to God

Marathi actor Ajinkya Raut met with a severe accident while he was on the way to his hometown Parbhani for Diwali celebrations. Raut himself shared a video on Instagram telling his fans that he met with an accident but fortunately he is safe & fine. The mangled car was being pulled out of the bushes by a tractor in the video. Reportedly, as he drove to his hometown, on the way, the car skidded and collided with a pole. In the video, the actor is seen expressing gratitude to God for protecting him. While talking about it, Raut said, "Fortunately, we survived a car accident which happened a few minutes ago. Our car was about to collide with an 1100-volt pole but my friend saved us by turning the car into the bushes. We have survived because of these bushes."

He further added, “By the grace of God, we survived and we were able to see this Diwali. One of the things I learned from this accident is that no award or medal can save you but only God. So take care of yourself and your family.” In the video the actor can be heard saying, “We met with an accident, but we are okay.” While sharing the video on Instagram with his fans, he captioned it as, “Live every breath that you’ve got with a lot of gratitude. It all can be over in no time. Saved by the grace of God. This happened during my trip from Thane to Parbhani. Be safe you all. (PS- I was not driving)" Ajinkya is known for playing lead roles in TV serials like Vithu Mauli and Man Udu Udu Jhala. He started his career as a model. Ajinkya is active in entertainment industry since 2017. Ajinkya, rose to limelight by essaying mythological character Vithumauli in the TV show Vithumauli.

