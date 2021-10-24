Actor Seema Pahwa's daughter Manukriti to make her film debut with 'Yeh Mard Bechara'

Veteran actor and filmmaker Seema Pahwa's daughter Manukriti is going to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming rom-com film 'Yeh Mard Bechara'. The first look of the film has been released on Sunday, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

The movie's plot will revolve around breaking the stereotypes related to manhood. What defines a man? This is what the whole film will be about. Manukriti will be sharing the screen with her mother, who's also playing a pivotal role in the movie.

Talking about her daughter's debut, Seema said, "I'm really excited to share the screen with my daughter in her debut film. I enjoyed shooting this film, as in the film, I'm playing Manukriti's mother-in-law. So I got to observe our bond from a different viewpoint and that was something refreshing."

She also expressed rejoice regarding the cinema halls being re-opened and added, "The film will be out on International Men's Day, and I would request everyone to watch the film, as we waited a long time for this day, and believe me, you won't be disappointed with this sweet attempt."

Film's director Anuup Thapa further talked about the film and said, "Our film 'Ye Mard Bechara' talks about the notions and societal pressure that a man goes through. He is always been looked upon for many things."

"Our film will portray the struggle of men from a feminist point of view. I'm glad that we have the support of a talented cast like Seema ji, and her daughter is starting her journey with us, so it's a win-win situation for us," he continued.

The film's producer Shivam Aggarwal also divulged the intention behind launching the film's poster on Karva Chauth.

He said, "Karva Chauth is celebrated by women for their partner's well-being, but there are preset notions attached to male, that needs to be addressed. A man doesn't need to be muscular, emotionally strong, overpowering others, and being up for fighting. Thus we decided to come up with this film, and we launched our poster on this auspicious day."

Set to release in theatres on November 19, 2021, 'Ye Mard Bechara', apart from Manukriti, will also be the debut film for Veeraj Rao, and Manikk Chaudhary. Further, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast that includes, Brijendra Kala, Atul Srivastava and Sapna Sand.

( With inputs from ANI )

