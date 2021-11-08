Actress Kasthuri praises TN CM Stalin for flood relief

Chennai, Nov 8 Well known Tamil actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Kasthuri Shankar has praised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for leading relief efforts being carried out in the state that has been badly affected by heavy rains.

Taking to Twitter, Kasthuri, who also happens to be a lawyer, said, "When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Amazed by the dedication and accessibility of CM @mkstalin and his team of ministers. Hats off to Thiru #MKStalin (for) leading from the front. What a stark contrast to 2015."

The actress, while appreciating Stalin, also took a swipe at the previous AIADMK regime that was led by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

She said, "The previous EPS govt had 3 years to fix Chennai. Even in 2020, we had heavy rains. Still, we didn't prepare. In fact, localities such as Pondy Bazaar are worse now. It is now upto the new govt to prioritise flood safety measures for Chennai. #ChennaiRains."

It wasn't just Kasthuri who voiced her angst at the sad state of affairs in Chennai. On Sunday, National Award-winning director Cheran too had come down heavily on the previous AIADMK regime for the poor implementation of a project that they had taken up to prevent waterlogging in Chennai.

