Additi Gupta to play a doctor in 'Dhadkan: Zindaggi Kii'

Mumbai, Nov 11 The promo of the show 'Dhadkan: Zindaggi Kii' was launched on Thursday. It deals with women empowerment and issues related to male-centric society.

The show will focus on the story of 'Dr Deepika' portrayed by actress Additi Gupta. The actress is known for shows like 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' and 'Ishqbaaaz'.

In the show 'Dr Deepika' has been depicted as a determined woman and the one who challenges patriarchy. She wants to break the set norms of society that makes men superior to women. Be it in the family or workplace. Through her character the daily soap deals with issues related to women in a male-dominated society.

'Dhadkan: Zindaggi Kii' is set to premiere on December 6, every Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor