Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 48: Look back at some of her iconic sartorial choices

Often referred to as one of the most beautiful women in the world, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 48 on Monday.

Born in Mangalore, she has held a prime position under the spotlight since the very inception of her acting career. Apart from acting, what made her an irrepressible star is her exceptional sartorial choices on the national as well as international platforms.

It's no surprise that each time Aish steps out, fashion lovers take note of the actor's stunning outfit choices.

From winning the Miss World crown to appearing at Cannes Film Festival for years, when Aishwarya does decide to make a statement, she ensures the world takes note. Be it slinky cocktail dresses, trailing gowns or sarees, the actor has always made headlines with her notable fashion choices.

On the occasion of her birthday, let's revisit the global fashion diva's five most iconic appearances:

1. The Cinderella gown

The 'Guru' actor was a vision to behold when she walked the 2017 Cannes red carpet in this Michael Cinco icy blue gown. Keeping her hair middle-parted and straight, Aishwarya showcased her relentless magic by sporting brown nude makeup.

2. A vision in white

The former Miss World turned in an angel in this Ashi studio white feathery gown for her appearance on the 2019 Cannes red carpet. She carried her strapless gown with a faux fur scarf draped on her shoulders. The skirt of her gown also had multiple frills and a glorious trail, making it perfect for the red carpet.

The actor complemented her all-white ethereal gown with dewy makeup, extremely kohled eyes with shimmer and nude lips. To complete her stunning look, Aishwarya chose white strapped pumps, drop earrings and her hair tied in a sleek bun with finger-curled stray locks.

3. Oozing oomph in multiple-hue dress

The diva took the 2019 Le Defile L'Oreal Paris Fashion Week ablaze by strutting down the ramp in this pink multi-hued dress with a long trail. Aishwarya opted for shimmery makeup with colour coordination of pink and purple. Her bold red lipstick complemented the look which she completed with her diamond studs. The 'Devdas' star kept her hair tied in a high ball styled bun. She also made heads turn with her stunning white-fringed sandals.

4. The royal butterfly

Aish turned heads at the 2018 Cannes festival by sporting this stunning Michael Cinco purple butterfly gown with reportedly a 20 feet-long train. The gown had hints of a French colour palette. The sequenced body-hugging silhouette and sweetheart neckline complimented Aish's figure perfectly. It was a major 'wow' moment for fans of the Bollywood diva, who completed her look with a pair of blingy earrings, shimmery purple eye makeup, middle-parted hair and bold red lips.

5. The 'Gold' queen

The diva oozed oomph in this metallic gown with a long trail at the 2019 Cannes red carpet. The dramatic body-hugging gown had a snakeskin textured fabric. The diva's 9-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also debuted at the international event by walking with her mother in a lemon hue tulle asymmetrical dress.

Just like any other look, Aishwarya kept her statement-making outfit on point by skipping heavy jewellery. Aish opted for middle-parted hair and minimal makeup including shimmery yellow eyeshadow, volumising mascara and a nude matte lipstick.

The actor has over the years supported Indian fashion designers. Interestingly, for her debut at Cannes, the actor sported a bright green saree by Neeta Lulla. The actor even experimented with her fashion game by wearing a purple lipstick at Cannes Film Festival 2016.

So, when it's about Aishwarya, it gets quite difficult to choose a few of her best appearances because whenever the diva steps out, she makes sure to grab everyone's attention.

Speaking of her film front, the actor who kick-started her career with a few modelling stints, made her big silver screen debut in 'Iruvar' (1997). Throughout her career, she has starred in notable films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' (1999), 'Taal' (1999), 'Mohabbatein' (2000), 'Devdas' (2002), 'Bride & Prejudice' (2004), 'Dhoom 2' (2006), 'Guru' (2007), 'Jodhaa Akbar' (2008), 'The Pink Panther 2' (2009), 'Raavan' and 'Guzaarish' in 2010.

Post pregnancy, the star took a break from acting and returned to the big screen with films like 'Jazbaa' (2015), 'Sarbjit' (2016), 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016) and 'Fanney Khan' (2018).

Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor