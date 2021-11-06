Ajith pays a surprise visit at Marakkar set, hugs Mohanlal and Suniel Shetty

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar had visited the sets of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's upcoming period film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. A video of the visit has gone viral on social media. Mohanlal himself shared the video on Twitter. The video clip also gives a glimpse into the enormous and rich set of the film. Ajith seems to have visited the sets on a day when all the important cast members were in attendance. He is seen exchanging greetings with Suniel Shetty, Priyadarshan, and other actors. His Mankatha co-star Arjun is also seen on the sets.

Mohanlal and Ajith are also spotted having a chat. The screengrabs of them together have won hearts on social media. Marakkar is set in the 16th century and tells the story of the titular Kunjali Marakkar IV. Kunjali Marakkar was a title given to naval chieftains in the employ of Zamorin of Calicut. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, also referred to as Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, stars Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu among others in the cast. The film is helmed by Priyadarshan. The film, which is yet to be released in theatres, has already won three awards at 67th National Film Awards. It won awards under the categories Best Feature Film (Malayalam), Best Costume Design, and Best Special Effects.The film will soon be released in multiple languages.

